Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €69.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Independent Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €77.45 ($91.12).

Get Airbus alerts:

AIR opened at €61.79 ($72.69) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €70.06 and its 200-day moving average is €65.57. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Further Reading: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.