Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Stock Price Down 25%

Arctic Star Exploration Corp (CVE:ADD) was down 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 120,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 142,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of $875,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00.

About Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD)

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Timantti diamond project covering an area of 243 hectares exploration permit and 193,700 hectares exploration reservation located in Finland.

