Duerr (ETR:DUE) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DUE. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Duerr in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €28.21 ($33.19).

Shares of ETR DUE opened at €26.04 ($30.64) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of €26.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of €22.68. Duerr has a 1 year low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a 1 year high of €32.90 ($38.71).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

