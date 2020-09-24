Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) Given a €0.70 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €0.70 ($0.82) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €0.85 ($1.00) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Independent Research set a €0.54 ($0.64) price objective on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €0.99 ($1.16).

Shares of ETR HDD opened at €0.51 ($0.59) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.54. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a 52 week low of €0.48 ($0.57) and a 52 week high of €1.38 ($1.62). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €0.65 and its 200 day moving average is €0.63. The company has a market cap of $153.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides products, services, consumables, and software solutions for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, North America, South America, and Eastern Europe. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Digital Business & Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

