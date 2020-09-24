JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $511.31

Shares of JPMorgan American Investment Trust PLC (LON:JAM) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $511.31 and traded as low as $506.00. JPMorgan American Investment Trust shares last traded at $508.00, with a volume of 221,639 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45, a current ratio of 58.74 and a quick ratio of 58.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 511.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 462.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. JPMorgan American Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.46%.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve capital growth from North American investments by outperformance of the Company’s benchmark, which is the S&P 500 Index. The Company invests in North American quoted companies, including exposure to smaller capitalization stocks.

