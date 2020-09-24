Buffalo Coal (CVE:BUF) Shares Up 50%

Buffalo Coal Corp (CVE:BUF)’s stock price shot up 50% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 1,193,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,105% from the average session volume of 98,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and a PE ratio of -0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.01.

Buffalo Coal Company Profile (CVE:BUF)

Buffalo Coal Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a coal mining and supply company in South Africa. It owns a 100% interest in the Magdalena bituminous mine covering an area of approximately 1,844 hectares; and Aviemore anthracite mine covering an area of approximately 5,592 hectares located in the KwaZulu Natal Province of South Africa.

