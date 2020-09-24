Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €175.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SAE. Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €192.00 ($225.88) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €158.14 ($186.05).

SAE opened at €149.20 ($175.53) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of -101.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of €142.87 and a 200-day moving average of €99.85. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €31.95 ($37.59) and a twelve month high of €166.40 ($195.76).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

