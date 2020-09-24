Takkt (ETR:TTK) Given a €13.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Takkt (ETR:TTK) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TTK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on Takkt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Takkt in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €11.80 ($13.88) price objective on Takkt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €12.33 ($14.50).

Shares of TTK stock opened at €10.02 ($11.79) on Wednesday. Takkt has a 12-month low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 12-month high of €13.02 ($15.32). The firm has a market capitalization of $657.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €10.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.05, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

TAKKT AG operates as a business to business direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. It offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers for hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

