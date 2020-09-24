NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) Given a C$2.25 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$2.25 target price on NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark set a C$3.00 target price on shares of NanoXplore and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

NanoXplore stock opened at C$1.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48. NanoXplore has a 52 week low of C$0.90 and a 52 week high of C$2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.56.

NanoXplore, Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder, graphene-plastic masterbatch pellets, and graphene-enhanced polymers. The company also provides standard and custom enhanced thermoplastic products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

