Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €88.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €94.80 ($111.53) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €82.95 ($97.58).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €71.72 ($84.38) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a fifty-two week high of €81.10 ($95.41). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €72.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €71.06.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

