Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SHL has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €42.64 ($50.16).

ETR:SHL opened at €37.66 ($44.31) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €39.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €40.08. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 12 month high of €47.27 ($55.61).

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

