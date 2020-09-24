GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €37.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($21.76) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €28.08 ($33.04).

Shares of ETR G1A opened at €29.70 ($34.94) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 52-week high of €33.70 ($39.65). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €30.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €26.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.48.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

