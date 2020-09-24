Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Sep 24th, 2020

Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Befesa (ETR:BFSA) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BFSA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Befesa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Befesa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

ETR:BFSA opened at €33.50 ($39.41) on Wednesday. Befesa has a 12 month low of €22.75 ($26.76) and a 12 month high of €38.70 ($45.53). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €31.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.64.

Befesa Company Profile

Befesa SA, a services company, offers waste management solutions. It operates through Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services segments. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel; and produces waelz oxide and other metals.

