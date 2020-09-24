Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€58.00” Price Target for Stabilus (ETR:STM)

Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STM. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Stabilus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Stabilus and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Stabilus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €50.33 ($59.22).

Stabilus stock opened at €49.84 ($58.64) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11. Stabilus has a 52 week low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a 52 week high of €64.55 ($75.94). The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €45.69 and a 200 day moving average price of €42.77.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

