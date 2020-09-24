Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €17.70 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($20.82) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DTE. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.50 ($24.12) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €18.75 ($22.05).

DTE opened at €14.39 ($16.93) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €15.01 and its 200 day moving average price is €14.05. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

