Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€40.00” Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DAI. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Independent Research set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Daimler presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €44.33 ($52.16).

Shares of DAI stock opened at €44.29 ($52.11) on Wednesday. Daimler has a 1 year low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 1 year high of €54.50 ($64.12). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €43.14 and its 200-day moving average is €35.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

