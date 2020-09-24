adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €215.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2020

Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ADS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €198.00 ($232.94) price objective on adidas and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €251.39 ($295.75).

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €283.80 ($333.88) on Wednesday. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a one year high of €201.01 ($236.48). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €262.25 and a 200-day moving average of €232.17.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Analyst Recommendations for adidas (FRA:ADS)

