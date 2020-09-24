adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €270.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2020

Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €251.39 ($295.75).

Shares of adidas stock opened at €283.80 ($333.88) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €262.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €232.17. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($236.48).

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Analyst Recommendations for adidas (FRA:ADS)

