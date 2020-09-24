Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHL. Royal Bank of Canada set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.60 ($44.24) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €42.64 ($50.16).

Shares of ETR:SHL opened at €37.66 ($44.31) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €39.00 and its 200-day moving average is €40.08. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 52-week high of €47.27 ($55.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

