Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2020

Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHL. Royal Bank of Canada set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.60 ($44.24) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €42.64 ($50.16).

Shares of ETR:SHL opened at €37.66 ($44.31) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €39.00 and its 200-day moving average is €40.08. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 52-week high of €47.27 ($55.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Analyst Recommendations for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

