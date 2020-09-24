Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Varta (ETR:VAR1) a €140.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Varta (ETR:VAR1) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Varta and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Varta and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Varta and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Varta in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Varta currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €108.25 ($127.35).

Shares of Varta stock opened at €119.40 ($140.47) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €121.18 and a 200-day moving average of €91.50. Varta has a 1-year low of €50.50 ($59.41) and a 1-year high of €138.70 ($163.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 67.92.

Varta Company Profile

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for high blood pressure, blood sugar, and body monitors; and rechargeable battery solutions for server applications, including car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters for industrial and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

