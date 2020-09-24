Zacks: Brokerages Expect Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.17 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) will report sales of $3.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Newmont Goldcorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.08 billion and the highest is $3.26 billion. Newmont Goldcorp posted sales of $2.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp will report full-year sales of $11.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.31 billion to $11.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.50 billion to $14.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Newmont Goldcorp.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion.

NEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $671,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total value of $318,115.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,447 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,821.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,958 shares of company stock worth $4,226,041. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 113.7% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the first quarter valued at $536,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $60.22 on Thursday. Newmont Goldcorp has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

