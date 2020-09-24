Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $653.47 Million

Analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will report sales of $653.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Generac’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $636.30 million and the highest is $683.80 million. Generac posted sales of $601.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year sales of $2.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $546.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.86 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.25%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNRC. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Generac from $165.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Generac from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.31.

Shares of GNRC opened at $175.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.75. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $75.10 and a fifty-two week high of $194.35.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $946,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,720,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 4,092.1% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,537,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309,691 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Generac by 52.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,276,000 after buying an additional 668,981 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 99.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,604,000 after buying an additional 521,871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,549,000 after buying an additional 98,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 1.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 943,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,074,000 after buying an additional 13,601 shares during the last quarter.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

