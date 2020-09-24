Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $306.35 Million

Brokerages forecast that Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) will report $306.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $297.17 million and the highest is $320.00 million. Manitowoc posted sales of $448.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Manitowoc.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.06. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.42 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTW. ValuEngine cut Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manitowoc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

NYSE:MTW opened at $7.98 on Thursday. Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $275.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Towle & Co. boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 2.0% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,571,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,093,000 after buying an additional 30,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Manitowoc by 19.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 137,417 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 647,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 549,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 31,013 shares during the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

