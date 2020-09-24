Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Given a C$12.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2020

Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

IPL has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.59.

Inter Pipeline stock opened at C$12.85 on Wednesday. Inter Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$5.35 and a 12-month high of C$24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion and a PE ratio of 16.31.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$539.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$578.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Inter Pipeline will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. Inter Pipeline’s payout ratio is 177.98%.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

