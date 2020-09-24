Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Piper Sandler

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of ALRS stock opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alerus Financial has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $58.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.48 million. Research analysts expect that Alerus Financial will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

