ENI (NYSE:E) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company's stock.

According to Zacks, “Eni’s constant efforts to expand upstream operations will go a long way in generating growth. The start-up of key upstream projects in Algeria, Mexico and Norway is expected to have enabled the company to meet its compound annual production growth rate of 3.5% since 2019 through 2023. Also, with the purchase of three onshore wind projects in Italy, Eni has made significant progress in its decarbonization process, which will reduce carbon emissions. However, the weak commodity pricing scenario is affecting the company's upstream business. Notably, although Eni’s cash balance can clear short-term debt, its ability to pay off a portion of total long-term debt is in question since there has been a prolonged weakness in global energy demand without possibilities of recovery anytime soon. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on E. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ENI from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of E stock opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.88. ENI has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $32.19.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.284 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ENI by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 199,001 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in ENI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $651,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in ENI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ENI by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 267,714 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ENI in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,096,000. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

