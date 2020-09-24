Unilever (NYSE:UN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unilever is one of the world’s largest consumer products companies. They produce and market a wide range of foods, home and personal care products. Their leading brands include Dove, Lipton, Magnum, Omo and Rama. They are the number one producer of frozen foods in Europe, They are also a leader in the branded olive oil category the most important brand being Bertolli. They are the largest seller of packet tea in the world through our Lipton and Brooke Bond brands. “

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group cut Unilever from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Societe Generale raised Unilever from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.50.

NYSE UN opened at $59.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.44. The company has a market capitalization of $101.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Unilever has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $61.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.4694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 64.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UN. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unilever (UN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.