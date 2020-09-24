Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Switch, Inc. is a technology infrastructure company. It designs, constructs and operates hyperscale data centers. The Company is developer and operator of the SUPERNAP, data center facilities, and provides colocation, telecommunications, cloud services and content ecosystems. Switch, Inc. is based in LAS VEGAS, United States. “

SWCH has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Switch in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Switch from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Switch from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Switch has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.06.

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.32 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Switch has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $19.99.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $126.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.19 million. Switch had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Switch will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

In other news, insider Melissa Young sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $368,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,983.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $4,701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 707,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,086,070.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 605,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,539,596 over the last 90 days. 30.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Switch by 0.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Switch by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Switch by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

