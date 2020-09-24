Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust which buys, owns and leases hotels primarily in United States. Service Properties Trust, formerly known as Hospitality Properties Trust, is based in MA, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hospitality Properties Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ SVC opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.46. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 2.04. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $26.28.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.40. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

