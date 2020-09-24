Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $74.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Plexus is suffering from volatile end-markets. Weakness in the aerospace and defense sector is a concern. Moreover, the company expects coronavirus-led demand for critical healthcare products, communications-infrastructure products, and certain industrial products to moderate in 2021. This presents significant headwind to top-line growth. Moreover, increased COVID-19-related expenses are expected to hurt the bottom line. Nevertheless, shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. The company is benefiting from strength across Industrial/Commercial and Healthcare/Life Sciences sectors. Longer lifecycle of programs in these sectors is aiding Plexus. Moreover, global expansion, new program wins and expanding manufacturing opportunities hold promise. Lower spending related to healthcare and travel is expected to aid the bottom line.”

PLXS has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Plexus from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Plexus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Plexus from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Plexus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Plexus from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.33.

PLXS stock opened at $68.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.61. Plexus has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $86.53.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $857.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.94 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. Research analysts expect that Plexus will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,971 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $150,939.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,270.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 22,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $1,681,240.00. Insiders sold a total of 105,849 shares of company stock worth $8,147,232 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 1,231.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Plexus in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 44.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

