Unilever (NYSE:UL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unilever plc is engaged in manufacturing of branded and packaged consumer goods, including food, detergents and personal care products. The Company also has interests in specialty chemicals. Unilever sells its products internationally. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on UL. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a sell rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of UL stock opened at $60.45 on Wednesday. Unilever has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $62.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.4694 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 65.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,057,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,199,000 after purchasing an additional 268,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Unilever by 8.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,567,000 after acquiring an additional 262,786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Unilever by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,841,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,920,000 after acquiring an additional 387,215 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Unilever by 23.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,532,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,974,000 after acquiring an additional 481,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 923.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,190,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

