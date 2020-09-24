Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Piper Sandler

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VIRT. Citigroup dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Virtu Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.41.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of -0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day moving average is $23.95. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.12 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 141.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 157.38%.

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $2,245,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 184.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 291,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 188,733 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth $26,371,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 66.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,510,000 after buying an additional 144,548 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 27.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. 60.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.