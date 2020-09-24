Zacks Investment Research Lowers Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $133.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Landstar’s efforts to control costs are encouraging. Total expenses declined 13.1% year over year in first-half 2020. Additionally, the company’s measures to add shareholder value raise optimism in the stock. In July, it raised quarterly dividend by 13.5% to 21 cents per share. Gradual recovery in the freight scene is a boon to the company, owing to which it has provided an improved guidance for the third quarter of 2020. The company also has a sound liquidity position. However, weak performance of the truck-transportation unit is concerning, which is the primary reason behind shares of the company underperforming its industry in a year’s time. Softness in the intermodal, and ocean and air cargo carriers segments is also worrisome. Amid coronavirus concerns, Landstar anticipates its third-quarter earnings to decline year over year.”

LSTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Landstar System from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.55.

LSTR opened at $126.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.85 and a 200-day moving average of $113.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $139.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $823.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.58 million. On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

In other Landstar System news, Director Larry J. Thoele sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total transaction of $377,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,971.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $979,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,054,760.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Landstar System by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 71.0% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Landstar System by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

