Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at National Bank Financial

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

IPL has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 price objective on Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Friday, August 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Pipeline has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.59.

Inter Pipeline stock opened at C$12.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.29. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion and a PE ratio of 16.31. Inter Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$5.35 and a 1-year high of C$24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.15, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$578.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Inter Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 177.98%.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

