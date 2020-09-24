Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company with $5.5 billion in assets serving the Central, Western and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. “

Tompkins Financial stock opened at $55.47 on Wednesday. Tompkins Financial has a 52 week low of $53.32 and a 52 week high of $93.66.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $73.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.52 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 226,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 184,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,942,000 after acquiring an additional 14,954 shares during the period.

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

