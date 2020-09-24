Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target Cut to C$9.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its price target lowered by MKM Partners from C$18.00 to C$9.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. AltaCorp Capital increased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$2.50 to C$10.40 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Pi Financial lowered their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$16.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$21.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.90.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at C$6.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.20, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of C$6.87 and a 1 year high of C$80.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.48. The stock has a market cap of $776.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.