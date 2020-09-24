Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on Z. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zillow Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $96.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $102.05.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $768.35 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

In other news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $560,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 74,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,569,873.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 35,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $2,034,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,202,152.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,585,622 shares of company stock valued at $197,675,370 in the last three months. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,122,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,096 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,942,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,350,000 after acquiring an additional 427,864 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in Zillow Group by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,394,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,538 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $142,696,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,970,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,972,000 after acquiring an additional 21,775 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

