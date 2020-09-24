CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) PT Raised to $2.50

CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $1.75 to $2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating and set a $1.70 price target on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a report on Friday, September 4th.

CloudMD Software & Services stock opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. CloudMD Software & Services has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.83.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in Canada. It also operates and manages primary care clinics and pharmacies. The company was formerly known as Premier Health Group Inc and changed its name to CloudMD Software & Services Inc in February 2020.

