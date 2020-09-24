Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

HMSNF has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Hammerson from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Liberum Capital raised Hammerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.00.

OTCMKTS HMSNF opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. Hammerson has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98.

About Hammerson

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

