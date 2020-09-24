Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Synovus have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Organic and inorganic growth strategies position Synovus well for the future. Also, a decent lending scenario might aid the company's interest income growth. Strategic investments in M&As reflect strong liquidity position of the company. Further, manageable debt level and reduced exposure to troubled loans is encouraging. However, Synovus displays an unimpressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in only one of the trailing four quarters and lagged the same in the rest three. Rising costs due to the company's efforts to improve customer experience and continue investments in technology might hinder bottom-line growth. Also, a significant exposure to the commercial real estate and consumer mortgage loans keep us apprehensive.”

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SNV. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Synovus Financial from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Synovus Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.30.

NYSE SNV opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.96. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.32. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $472.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 21.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 165.2% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 18,381 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 51.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 50,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 136,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synovus Financial (SNV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.