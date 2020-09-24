Cowen Cuts Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target to C$10.00

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$21.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$16.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$10.40 to C$11.30 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$10.90.

ACB stock opened at C$6.90 on Wednesday. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of C$6.87 and a twelve month high of C$80.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.20. The company has a market capitalization of $776.73 million and a P/E ratio of -0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.48.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

