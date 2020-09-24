Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $57.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “UFP Industries' shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. Greater-than-expected demand for home improvement products have been benefiting the company. Although virus-related shutdowns negatively impacted the Industrial and Construction segments in the last reported quarter, the increase in home improvement activity resulting from stay-at-home orders benefited its Retail segment. Notably, it has been expanding the product portfolio and leveraging new business opportunities with the recent buyouts. The latest T&R acquisition enhances its agricultural product offerings and customer base across the country. Also, a solid liquidity position and shareholders' rewards are adding to its bliss. However, COVID-19 related woes and volatile lumber market are concerns.”

Get Universal Forest Products alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Universal Forest Products from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut Universal Forest Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Universal Forest Products from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Universal Forest Products from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Forest Products currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.17.

Shares of Universal Forest Products stock opened at $53.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.77. Universal Forest Products has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.45. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Forest Products will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Universal Forest Products’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

In other news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $1,679,324.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 196,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,886,063.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $91,884.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,094 shares of company stock worth $4,327,253. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Universal Forest Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,866,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,432,000 after buying an additional 113,362 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 218.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 17,770 shares during the period. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 148,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 591.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Forest Products (UFPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.