Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Price Target Lowered to C$20.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2020

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$15.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

TSE AQN opened at C$18.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion and a PE ratio of 19.46. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of C$13.84 and a one year high of C$22.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$476.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$486.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.28%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

