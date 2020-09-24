Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Given a C$21.70 Price Target by Pi Financial Analysts

Pi Financial set a C$21.70 target price on Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ERO has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$16.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ero Copper from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Ero Copper from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Ero Copper and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Ero Copper from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$20.53.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper stock opened at C$18.11 on Wednesday. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$8.40 and a 1-year high of C$23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.35.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.