Dell (NYSE:DELL) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Dell (NYSE:DELL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DELL. Nomura reiterated a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Dell in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Dell from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Dell from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dell from $54.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.72.

DELL opened at $65.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.28. Dell has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $68.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The firm has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. Dell had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dell news, insider Steven H. Price sold 205,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $10,806,666.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,851,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 63,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $3,887,288.71. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 172,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,513,017.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 793,676 shares of company stock valued at $46,991,996 over the last ninety days. 48.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Dell by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Dell by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Dell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $490,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Dell by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 449,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,683,000 after purchasing an additional 117,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Dell by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 39,156 shares in the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

