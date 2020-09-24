Dell (NYSE:DELL) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Dell (NYSE:DELL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DELL. Nomura reiterated a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Dell in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Dell from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Dell from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dell from $54.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.72.
DELL opened at $65.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.28. Dell has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $68.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The firm has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91.
In other Dell news, insider Steven H. Price sold 205,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $10,806,666.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,851,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 63,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $3,887,288.71. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 172,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,513,017.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 793,676 shares of company stock valued at $46,991,996 over the last ninety days. 48.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Dell by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Dell by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Dell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $490,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Dell by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 449,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,683,000 after purchasing an additional 117,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Dell by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 39,156 shares in the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dell Company Profile
Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.
Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.