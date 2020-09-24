NiSource (NYSE:NI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NiSource's 75% of the investment is recovered through rate revision within a span of 18 months provides necessary funds to strengthen its infrastructure. The company intends to invest $30 billion in long-term utility infrastructure modernization program. These planned investments will boost reliability of its natural gas and electric operations, and help it to provide efficient services to its expanding customer base. Also, it continues to add clean power assets. NiSource's shares have outperformed its industry in the past three months. However, the utility is exposed to variability in cash flows associated with volatility in natural gas prices. Despite efforts made by it to maintain its assets, the old machineries can falter, resulting in unplanned outages. The ongoing pandemic lowered demand from the Commercial and Industrial customers.”

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NI. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NiSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.80.

NI opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.53, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average is $23.88. NiSource has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $30.67.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $962.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

In other news, SVP Charles Edward Shafer II sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 312.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in NiSource in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in NiSource in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

