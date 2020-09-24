Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Given New C$10.25 Price Target at ATB Capital

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its price objective reduced by ATB Capital from C$11.30 to C$10.25 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$16.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$21.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$10.90.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at C$6.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.48. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of C$6.87 and a twelve month high of C$80.64. The firm has a market cap of $776.73 million and a P/E ratio of -0.46.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

