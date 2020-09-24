Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $104.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Allegion is well-placed to benefit from strength in the electronic products business along with product development and a large customer base in the long term. Several cost-control measures along with pricing and productivity actions are likely to benefit margins. Also, the company’s shareholder-friendly policies are likely to work in its favor. Its earnings estimates have been increased for 2020 in the past 60 days. However, low demand environment owing to the pandemic, persistent weakness across residential markets and business divestitures are likely to hurt its top-line results in 2020. For 2020, the company expects revenues to decline 8-9% on an organic basis. High debt level and currency translation-related headwinds remain concerning. In the past three months, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair started coverage on Allegion in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegion from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Allegion presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.44.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $95.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Allegion has a 1 year low of $77.37 and a 1 year high of $139.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Allegion had a return on equity of 64.29% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $589.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 26.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 4.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 55.9% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Allegion by 32.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 696 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Allegion by 4.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

