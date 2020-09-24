YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 (LON:YNGN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $741.88

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2020

YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 (LON:YNGN)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $741.88 and traded as low as $565.45. YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 shares last traded at $570.00, with a volume of 2,542 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target (down from GBX 1,600 ($20.91)) on shares of YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.20 million and a P/E ratio of 14.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 670.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 741.88.

About YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 (LON:YNGN)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Young's Managed Houses, Geronimo Managed Houses, and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

