Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

RDS.A opened at $26.64 on Wednesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $61.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $103.99 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.47. Royal Dutch Shell had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Dutch Shell will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 26.98%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

